Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 3.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.98% of Cummins worth $331,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CMI traded up $6.60 on Monday, reaching $236.64. 809,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

