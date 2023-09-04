Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,793,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.