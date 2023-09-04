Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.70. 1,996,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.