BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VDC stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,073. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.