Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 1,150 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 6,398,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

