Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $4.81 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 104.4% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 67,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in TJX Companies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 404,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

