Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys 1,001 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.88. 4,793,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

