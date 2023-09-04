Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.69 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and $2.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003074 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007182 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

