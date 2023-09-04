Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.89 and its 200-day moving average is $185.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

