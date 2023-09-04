ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

