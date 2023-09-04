LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 95.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,970,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.