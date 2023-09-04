LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $970,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.52. 512,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,420. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

