VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 20,828,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,676,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

