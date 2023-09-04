LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 215.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,481. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

