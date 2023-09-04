Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.49. 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,509. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

