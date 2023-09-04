LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

