Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,392. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

