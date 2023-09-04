LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.