Financial Avengers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USIG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. 816,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.