LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,337 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

