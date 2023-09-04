LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 0.9% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

