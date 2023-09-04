Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $145,590,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.59. 39,801,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,168,578. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.50.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

