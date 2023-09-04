LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 89,430 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

