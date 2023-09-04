Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 4th (AMNB, BSQR, CARV, CPSH, CTXAF, DCT, DHC, FISV, GAIA, GALT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.





StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

