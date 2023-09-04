Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Free Report) by 768.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hudson Acquisition I were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUDAU traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.25.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

