Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.