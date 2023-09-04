Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Position Trimmed by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.88 during trading on Monday. 28,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,674. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.