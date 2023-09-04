Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 999,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.