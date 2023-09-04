Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC reduced its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.25% of Dune Acquisition worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Dune Acquisition by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Dune Acquisition Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

