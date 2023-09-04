Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRU – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

