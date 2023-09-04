Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. 121,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,027. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

