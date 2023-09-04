Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

ACN stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,236. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $328.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.78. The firm has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

