Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.51. 2,562,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

