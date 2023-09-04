Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,603 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 321.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 291,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $280.52.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

