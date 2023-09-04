Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,102 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 55.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.12. 2,184,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,753. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

