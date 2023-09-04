Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

