Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Leidos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.84. 785,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

