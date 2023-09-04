iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,077.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. 11,418,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,075. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

