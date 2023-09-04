Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

