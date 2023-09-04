iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

