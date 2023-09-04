Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,780 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.92. 175,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.