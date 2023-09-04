Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,182 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.24. 171,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.86. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.78.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

