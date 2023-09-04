Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Argus dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

