Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $467,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $9.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,222.50. 136,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,376.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.