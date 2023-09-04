Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

