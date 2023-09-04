Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.91. 969,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average of $364.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

