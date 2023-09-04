AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of AutoNation worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.66. 228,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

