Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,734 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

