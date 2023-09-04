Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.35 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $318.44. 242,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

