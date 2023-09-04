iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 225.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.99. 654,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.